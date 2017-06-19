USS Mahan returns to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Mahan (DDG 72) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is coming home from a seven-month deployment in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. The Mahan deployed on Nov. 19, 2016.
In April, the USS Mahan fired a warning flare toward an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel coming near it in the Persian Gulf.
USS Mahan fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf
The “Mahan made several attempts to contact the Iranian vessel by bridge-to-bridge radio, issuing warning messages and twice sounding the internationally recognized danger signal of five short blasts with the ship’s whistle, as well as deploying a flare to determine the Iranian vessel’s intentions,” Lt. Ian McConnaughey said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The Iranian vessel came within 1,000 meters (1,100 yards) of the Mahan during the incident, the lieutenant said. The vessel later turned and sailed away.
The Mahan last deployed in August 2014 for five months. That deployment came after 24-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Mayo of Maryland was fatally shot aboard the ship while trying to protect another sailor.
USS Mahan Deployment
USS Mahan Deployment x
