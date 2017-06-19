USS Mahan returns to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Mahan (DDG 72) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is coming home from a seven-month deployment in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. The Mahan deployed on Nov. 19, 2016.

In April, the USS Mahan fired a warning flare toward an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel coming near it in the Persian Gulf.

The “Mahan made several attempts to contact the Iranian vessel by bridge-to-bridge radio, issuing warning messages and twice sounding the internationally recognized danger signal of five short blasts with the ship’s whistle, as well as deploying a flare to determine the Iranian vessel’s intentions,” Lt. Ian McConnaughey said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The Iranian vessel came within 1,000 meters (1,100 yards) of the Mahan during the incident, the lieutenant said. The vessel later turned and sailed away.

The Mahan last deployed in August 2014 for five months. That deployment came after 24-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Mayo of Maryland was fatally shot aboard the ship while trying to protect another sailor.

USS Mahan Deployment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 170604-N-CS953-025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 4, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Alix Sawin performs a backflip off the guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) during a swim call. Mahan is part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deployed in 3880934 the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released) 170117-N-CS953-076 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) transits the Arabian Sea. Mahan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released) 170103-N-CS953-008 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jarret Hal signals as crew remove chocks and chains from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 as it prepares to lift-off the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) during flight operations. Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released) 170303-N-CS953-027 ARABIAN SEA (Mar. 3, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Matthew Bramlett fires a MK 38 machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford) 161211-N-CS953-019 PIRAEUS, Greece (Dec. 11, 2016) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan's (DDG 72) is moored in Piraeus, Greece, a port started in the 5th century B.C., located outside the city of Athens, Greece. USS Mahan is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)