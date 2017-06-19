SYTYCD Star, Travis Wall is on Stage at Chrysler Hall

Emmy-winning choreographer, Travis Wall is performing in his most-captivating dance showcase tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20) at Chrysler Hall. See how much effort goes into the production of Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound After the Curtain, from dancer selection to character acting and more. This is one show you won’t want to miss! See what the SYTYCD star told us.
Tue, Jun 20, 8:00pm
Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound
After the Curtain
Through his Emmy Award winning work on “So You Think You Can Dance”, Travis Wall has established himself as one of America’s favorite choreographers. His artistic direction of SHAPING SOUND has already produced one spell-binding show in Dance Reimagined, which has captivated audiences all across North America. Now, Travis and SHAPING SOUND are back with their brand new show, After the Curtain. These visual musicians continue to dazzle audiences as they tell the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love. Heart-wrenching, breath-taking and ultimately uplifting, this is one dance show that audiences will remember forever.