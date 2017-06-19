Suffolk police looking to track down stolen car

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that was stolen Monday morning in a carjacking.

Police say two people reported to dispatch around 2 a.m. that they were carjacked while they were parked along York Street.

A preliminary investigation found two unknown people approached them, one of whom had a handgun.

The stolen car is a 2006 Honda Accord that has gold rims and Virginia plates “XHA-8247,” according to police.

Police say the car also has gold lettering on the back window that says “Slum Lordz” as well as white lettering that says “Artistic Father.” There is also an Atlanta Falcons decal on the back bumper.

The suspects were described to be dark-skinned males with thin builds and being between the ages of 15 and 17.

If you have seen the car or know anything about the suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.