Stumpy Lake spillway is filled with dead fish

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The spillway at Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach is filled with hundreds of dead fish and this isn’t the first time it has happened.

The fish kill occurs naturally because of the lack of oxygen in the water.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox reports the smell there is terrible. He says there is a lot of debris from Cypress trees that is making the water very dark. This, combined with the heat, cuts down on the oxygen in the water.

Last July, 10 On Your Side reported on the same thing happening.

