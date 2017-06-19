Shore Bets for Summer Entertaining!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your summer patio party should be a smashing success, and it will be if you don’t have to worry about breaking one of your favorite pieces! Shore Gallery and Design carries beautiful serving and setting items made of shatter proof melamine. They’ve also got plenty of patriotic color palettes and nautical themes to impress your guests. If you are the guest, Kathleen Rooney has plenty gifts to show your appreciation and say “Happy Summer.”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.