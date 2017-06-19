Senator Tim Kaine talks sea level rise at film screening in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) addressed sea level rise during a documentary viewing of “Tidewater” Monday.

Kaine hosted the screening inside the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington.

During the viewing, discussion and gathering, Kaine also touched on issues people in Hampton Roads face as a result of sea level rise, including flood insurance premiums and discoveries by researchers in the region.

“They did a study showing by the end of the century, 2100, sea level in the region could rise anywhere between one and a half and seven feet,” the senator said. “One and a half feet is massively problematic. Seven feet would be life-changing and catastrophic.”

Kaine also talked about how recurrent flooding and rising seas could affect readiness and operations at Naval Station Norfolk. He stressed the importance of investment in resilient infrastructure to tackle sea level rise.