VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Red flags will be flying on Monday at Sandbridge and all resort beaches in Virginia Beach, according to officials.

A tweet from city officials stated the flags would be flying due to rough surf that’s expected during the day.

Red flag warnings were posted at Sandbridge on Sunday.

The National Weather said Monday morning there was a high risk for rip currents in Sandbridge and Virginia Beach through the evening hours.