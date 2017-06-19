Police: Chesapeake city employee clocked in for work and left for another job

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A city employee is off the job and facing three felony embezzlement charges after investigators say he pulled paychecks from two jobs in two cities at the same time.

Quentin Matthews, 33, clocked in for work at the Parks and Recreation Department and then left for a second gig in Norfolk, according to court documents.

A city spokesman says he worked as a recreation specialist II since July 1, 2015. His last day of work was June 1.

Investigators filed search warrants pertaining to Matthews in April. The warrants say his supervisor noticed him missing during work hours.

At some point, the city suspended him as the investigation continued.

Court documents say Matthews would the leave the building after clocking in and couldn’t be found until he clocked out at the end of the day.

When a supervisor approached him, an investigator wrote, “Matthews confessed to not being at work when he was clocked in for work.”

Police say time cards show that on at least five days, Matthews was working at the Joan and Ray Kroc Center in Norfolk during hours he was getting paid by the City of Chesapeake.

10 On Your Side stopped by Matthews’ home two times for comment. He didn’t answer. He lives on Godfrey Avenue, just across the street from the Kroc Center.

Jail records show police arrested him on three felony embezzlement charges May 30.

The city says his last day with the Parks and Recreation Department was June 1.

10 On Your Side is still working to get a response from the Kroc Center. It’s unclear if they still employ Matthews.

Matthews’ attorney, Joseph Myers, did not want to comment on his defense, including the confession Matthews allegedly made to his supervisor.

A trial is set for Aug. 1.