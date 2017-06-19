Person injured in Virginia Beach hotel fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was injured Monday when a fire broke out at a hotel at the Oceanfront.

Fire officials say crews were called to the Courtyard Marriott, located in the 2500 block of Atlantic Avenue, at 1 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene four minutes later and noticed smoke showing in the pool area.

Staff members used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire. The fire was marked out by 1:18 p.m.

Crews did a search of the inside of the building. One person was hurt. There were no injuries to any firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

