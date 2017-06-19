Fallen tree limb briefly knocks out power for 1,200 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A little more than 1,200 customers were without power in Norfolk for a brief period of time Monday, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion’s outage map showed an outage area off Chesapeake Boulevard and along E. Little Creek Road — between the Larrymore Lawns and Bel Aire/South Bay View sections.

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Billingsley tells WAVY.com a tree limb fell on some lines, causing the outage.

Power went out around 12:30 p.m. and was restored just before 1:15 p.m., according to Billingsley.

Monday’s outage came with temperatures in the low 90’s.

