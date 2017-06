PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Celebrity Chef J. Ponder and Chef Chop.

He’s cooked up a perfect barbecue for summer: Smoked barbecue ribs, green bean salad and fire roasted corn.

Cooking for Fun Classes

Begin August 5th

Stratford University – Virginia Beach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Stratford University.