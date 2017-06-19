HRT holding public hearings on high capacity transit for Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is planning to hold three public hearings next week on an effort to develop a high capacity transit system for Hampton and Newport News.

Officials have been conducting the Peninsula Corridor Study, looking into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for the two cities.

HRT says early work on the study found 18 possible high-capacity corridors. Technical analysis narrowed this list down to the three best performing corridors.

The hearings will allow members of the public to see the three corridors that are being recommended.

HRT says the study — which is nearing completion — found the number of potential riders traveling along major housing, retail and employment locations warrants such a transit system.

“This critical step in the planning process reveals a tremendous opportunity for the region to consider Bus Rapid Transit to connect the Peninsula’s major employment and activity centers, including the Newport News Shipyard,” William Harrell, HRT CEO, stated in a news release Monday morning.

The hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Hampton Roads Convention Center — June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downing-Goss Cultural Arts Center — June 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Denbigh Community Center — June 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.