Game and Inland Fisheries hiring conservation police officers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) is currently hiring up to 25 conservation police officers in over 20 counties.

VDGIF is hiring conservation police officers (CPOs) in Accomack, Brunswick, Shenandoah and other areas throughout Virginia.

CPOs have full police authority with statewide jurisdiction and ensure the protection of our natural resources by enforcing laws that regulate the activities of those who participate in outdoor recreation. They are expected to detect violations of law, apprehend and arrest violators, conduct investigations and also promote safety by getting involved in outreach programs that teach practices such as safe firearm and boating practices.

CPOs operate four by four police vehicles, boats, mountain bikes and ATVs, so applicants must have a safe driving history and be eligible for a valid Virginia driver’s license. Applicants must also have a high-school diploma or GED equivalent and be at least 21 years of age by the conclusion of the CPO Academy.

It is also important for applicants successfully pass a physical assessment and be able to swim. Applicants who cannot swim can enroll in a creditable swimming or water safety program prior to attending the academy, such as those listed on the American Red Cross website, or the YMCA.

Hearing, vision, psychological and polygraph examinations will be conducted as part of the selection process and if hired, recruits will attend the 26-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy and become sworn law enforcement officers. These newly sworn law enforcement officers will undergo a 15-week field training program.

Those with a strong interest in hunting, fishing and boating are encouraged to apply by 11:59 p.m. on July 5. Click here to apply. Interested applicants can also contact a recruiter at 804-367-3443, or recruiter@dgif.virginia.gov. Find more information and a full list of counties with job openings here.