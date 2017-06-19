Future USS Gerald R. Ford set to be commissioned next month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford is set to be commissioned next month.

The U.S. Navy says it will commission its newest carrier on Saturday, July 22.

The Navy says the Ford is the first new-design carrier since the USS Nimitz in 1975 — and the first to join the fleet since the USS George H. W. Bush in 2009.

The ship has state-of-the-art technologies like electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear, a new island structure, an expanded flight deck that will allow aircraft to be launched faster than ever before, 250 percent more electrical power, two next generation nuclear reactors and 500 fewer crew members.

The ship’s crest incorporates many symbols that pay tribute to President Ford’s legacy, including a fleur-de-lis on the compass pointing true north, which comes from his rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts, 38 stars surrounding the emblem to represent Ford’s tenure as 38th President of the U.S. Of the 38 stars, 26 are a different color to denote Ford’s time stationed aboard the USS Monterey (CVL 26) during World War II. The crest’s colors include blue and maize for his undergraduate alma mater, University of Michigan.

The Gerald R. Ford was delivered to the Navy on June 1, after the ship completed its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials.

Sailors aboard the Ford completed the first sea trials in April, testing the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

Construction of the Ford began in 2008 and was initially slated for completion in September of 2015, but ran into delays. The ship ended up costing a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.

The Navy says the carrier will be operational by 2020.

For more information on commissioning events, go online.