Fast-attack sub USS Helena returning to Norfolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Helena are set to return home to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday following a deployment.

Navy officials say the submarine and its crew trekked more than 35,000 nautical miles during its latest deployment. The Helena visited ports in Haakonsvern, Norway; Faslane, United Kingdom; Scotland; and Brest, France.

Fast-attack subs like the Helena use stealth, agility and firepower for multi-faceted missions.

According to the Navy, the Helena was previously homeported in San Diego, before going to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2009 for an overhaul.

The Helena was transferred to Naval Station Norfolk after the overhaul was completed.