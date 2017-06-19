Fast-attack sub USS Helena returning to Norfolk Wednesday

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Helena (SSN 725) arrives in Souda Bay. Helena, homeported in Norfolk, Va. is on a scheduled deployment supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Farley/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Helena are set to return home to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday following a deployment.

Navy officials say the submarine and its crew trekked more than 35,000 nautical miles during its latest deployment. The Helena visited ports in Haakonsvern, Norway; Faslane, United Kingdom; Scotland; and Brest, France.

Fast-attack subs like the Helena use stealth, agility and firepower for multi-faceted missions.

According to the Navy, the Helena was previously homeported in San Diego, before going to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2009 for an overhaul.

The Helena was transferred to Naval Station Norfolk after the overhaul was completed.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 24, 2016) The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Helena (SSN 725) transits the Atlantic Ocean with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the flagship of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. Ike is underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rafael Martie/Released)