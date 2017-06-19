Driver charged after hitting parked vehicle, apartment building in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is facing charges after running into a parked vehicle and an apartment building in Norfolk Monday.

At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident at Coach Way Drive and Pickett Road. Once police arrived, they found that a driver lost control of her vehicle, hit a parked car and finally stopped against the apartment building.

Police say the 22-year-old driver was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and having no insurance. There was a one-year-old child in the car with the driver.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to find out if anyone was displaced from the building. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

