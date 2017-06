PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever wondered if a career in Law Enforcement is right for you? You can find out this weekend!

Our studio audience today was from the Norfolk Police Department and they’re hosting a Law Enforcement Open House this Saturday.

Norfolk Police Sergeant Windsor Brabson told us everything you need to know!

Law Enforcement Open House and Career Fair

Hosted By Norfolk Police Department

Saturday – 10am to 3pm

3rd Patrol Division

901 Ashbury Ave

Norfolk.gov/police