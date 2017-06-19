4-year-old steals show singing ‘How Far I’ll Go’ at preschool graduation

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — One Miami preschooler stole the stage during her graduation performance of Disney Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

The fearless singer, named Sophia, sung her heart out completely, capturing all of ours.

Sophia’s mom Michelle posted the video to Facebook and said the song rendition was supposed to be mellow, but the 4-year-old clearly missed the memo.

As you can see, Sophia has the full package, complete with hand motions, foot stomps and singing at the top of her lungs.

The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and Sophia is loving the support.