Woman dies in Kimball Terrace shooting; second shooting Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 7:34 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

This is the second shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening. Earlier, two people were shot on Brambleton Road.

There is no other information at this time.

If you know anything about this deadly incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.