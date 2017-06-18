Virginia Democrats hold fundraising dinner in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Democrats held their annual fundraising dinner in Richmond Saturday night.

Both Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello made an appearance.

The event’s keynote speaker was the 82nd Attorney General of the United States, Eric Holder.

At the dinner, Holder gave his take on current events in Washington.

“The social progress we’ve made as a country and long sought and long fought for is at risk,” Holder said. “People used to both the protection of the law and long accepted societal norms now question their safety and the continuity of their lives.”

The dinner follows a two-day meeting of state Democrats that includes officer elections.