Virginia Beach City FC draws Fredericksburg FC 0-0

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The regular season is winding down for Virginia Beach City FC and on Father’s Day they hosted Fredericksburg FC at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

VBCFC currently sits in second place in the NPSL’s Mid-Atlantic division. They would tie Fredericksburg 0-0 to pick up a point and stay in contention is host a first-round playoff game.

Former ODU Monarch Ryan Condotta almost broke the tie open with a few shots on goal in the second half. Goalkeeper Sharief Stancil also wouldn’t let anything past helping earn the result.

Virginia Beach City FC will be back at Sportsplex July 9 for the regular season finale against FC Frederick.