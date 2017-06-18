Store clerk shot during armed robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was shot following an altercation at the Green City Super Market, Sunday evening.

Police and medics responded to a report of a shooting and a robbery in the 2000 block of 25th Street around 5:20 p.m. Newport News Police spokesperson Lou Thurston tells 10 On Your Side, two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and attempted to rob the store. During the robbery the two men got into a physical altercation with the store clerk and the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim.

The suspects described as wearing blue jeans, one with a red shirt and the other wearing a yellow shirt, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.