Short closures scheduled for Shore Drive at Lesner Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Short-term road closures are scheduled on Shore Drive at the Lesner Bridge to move the gantry and heavy equipment for three nights.

Virginia Beach Public Works say the closures will be conducted over three nights between midnight and 4 a.m from Monday to Wednesday. The work will be completed and the road will reopen on Thursday morning.

The equipment move allows contractors to begin construction of the eastbound lane of the bridge project.

One lane of the bridge will be kept open for use by emergency vehicles. In the event that an emergency vehicle needs to cross, work will temporarily be halted to let the emergency vehicles cross the bridge.