VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials in Virginia Beach say red flags will be flying at Sandbridge Beach due to rough surf.

The National Weather Service says there is a high threat for rip currents in Virginia Beach through today.

If you can’t swim well, it’s best not to take the chance on braving the surf when red flag warnings are in place. If you do plan to get in the ocean while the red flags are up, listen to lifeguards.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.