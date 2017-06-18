Portsmouth officers recognized for rescuing animals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Animal Control had their hands full with several animal rescues on Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m., Portsmouth Police Officer Saunders responded to an injured female opossum, who sadly died from her injuries. Three small opossums were found inside the mother’s pouch and were rescued. Officer Saunders turned the babies over to Portsmouth Animal Control for care.

Shortly after Officer Saunders rescued the baby opossums, Animal Control Officer Currie located and rescued a pet pig that had gotten loose.

Portsmouth Police Officer Conn, located and rescued a baby bird shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Columbia Street.

Thanks to these officers, the animals they rescued are now safe from harm and will get the care they need.