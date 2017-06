NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities say they have found the sailor who disappeared on June 11.

NCIS officials tell 10 On Your Side that 21-year-old Gage Brady was found safe in Colorado.

Brady was reported missing on June 11 after left his ship at around 10:30 p.m. in his vehicle and never came back.

Brady is assigned to the USS Wasp.

Officials say that Brady’s disappearance was on his own and no foul play was suspected.

