CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Chesapeake is saying that due to repairs, the Great Bridge Bridge will have extended lifts and closures.

The extended lifts and closures are because the bridge was struck by lightning and is being repaired. Closure times will occur at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. and could be closed as much as an hour. These will continue until the bridge is repaired.

Extended lifts will also happen at those times.