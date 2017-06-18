Falcons LB Reynolds brings passion, inspiration to his hometown youth camp

NORFOLK (WAVY) – LaRoy Reynolds believed he would one day be playing in the NFL. He wasn’t sure how he would accomplish that goal, but he believed it would happen. After a high school career at Maury High School, and a collegiate career at the University of Virginia, Reynolds is living his dream, now as a linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons.

Four months ago, he found himself on football’s biggest stage, lining up against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

On Saturday, Reynolds was back home in Norfolk, hoping to inspire the next generation of football players to believe. “Believe in yourself. Believe in what you truly want to do with your life and have fun doing it,” said Reynolds, who hosted his fourth annual “Dawg House” Youth Camp at Powhatan Field on the campus of Old Dominion University.

“Enjoy doing it, and be around people that have done it or are still doing it.”

Hundreds of middle and high school players attended, as did Seattle Seahawks All-Pro safety Kam Chancellor, who played alongside a younger Reynolds at Maury. “I see a guy who genuinely cares about his community, who genuinely cares about where he comes from, who genuinely cares about the production of the kids around the area,” said Chancellor, who made the trip back to Norfolk only days after wrapping up Seahawks mini camp.