NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Chisom Circle, Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says that the emergency call came in at 11 a.m.

According to a NNFD official, the fire broke out in the kitchen while someone was cooking on the stove. The fire was extinguished quickly.

6 people were displaced due to damage and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.