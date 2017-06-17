Two taken to hospital after shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Celeste Street at approximately 7:40 Friday night.

Investigators identified the victims as 19-year-old Tyshaun Lavern Henry and 18-year-old McKenzie Farr. Both victims suffered from gunshot wounds and were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the victims were shot by an unknown suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

