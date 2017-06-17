Police investigate Dollar General robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a Dollar General was robbed in the 100 block of VB dispatch confirmed they had a robbery to a Dollar General in the 100 block of South Lynn Shores Drive.

Emergency Communications received a call at 8:37 a.m. for the robbery. Dispatch was not sure if the suspect had a weapon but was described as a male wearing a face mask and a black and white hoodie.

Dispatchers say the suspect got away in an unknown direction.

