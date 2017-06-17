Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Va. Beach

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team are responding to investigate an accident involving a motorcycle, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 1:39 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle that crashed into a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Plaza Trail.

Medics took the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police say at this time the 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail, near Palace Green Boulevard is shut down. Traffic is being diverted through the neighborhood.

