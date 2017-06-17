McAuliffe goes on 13-day trade mission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to travel to Europe for a 13-day trade mission.

McAuliffe and staff plan to leave Sunday to visit eight countries and attend more than 75 meetings, where they will encourage trade and promote Virginia products.

McAuliffe also plans to attend the Paris Air Show.

The governor has been a frequent domestic and world traveler as well as a big booster of international trade. This trip will mark his 28th trade and marketing mission since he took office in 2014.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, has been critical of Republican President Donald Trump’s positions on trade.