SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire Rescue crews responded to a gas leak in front of Sentara Obici Hospital, Saturday morning.

Dispatch alerted units just after 11 a.m. A spokesperson for the City of Suffolk says a gas line was hit by an excavator at a new construction site in front of the hospital.

Officials found no threat or hazard to residents or businesses in the area and will not effect hospital operations.

A gas company also responded to assist with repairs.

