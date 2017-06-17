Fight breaks out at Hampton school’s graduation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A fight broke out following the graduation ceremony of Phoebus High School at Hampton Coliseum, Saturday morning.

According to Hampton Police, around 11 a.m. officers arrived to the parking lot of the coliseum in reference to the fight. When officers arrived, the large crowd started to disperse and those on scene were not cooperating with officers.

The HPD says they are still investigating the incident and those involved, once identified, will be prosecuted.

If you have information about this fight, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.