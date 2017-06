YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say stole a cellphone from a victim on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Royal Farms store in the 1500 block of Route 17.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also call the Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.