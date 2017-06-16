Strong storms moving through parts of Hampton Roads, NC

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Pasquotank County.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

NWS says a strong thunderstorm will also impact parts of Hampton Roads Friday evening. NWS says the storm is expected to affect Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and southeastern Suffolk.

Wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour and pea-size hail are possible with storm, along with rainfall amounts of one to two inches.

