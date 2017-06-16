USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant ship

170601-N-RM689-079 SEA OF JAPAN (June 1, 2017) The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) is underway with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, including the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and the guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Fitzgerald is part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, which includes USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), CVW-5, USS Shiloh (CG 67), USS Barry (DDG 52), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships (JS) Hyuga (DDH 181) and JS Ashigara (DDG 178) in the western Pacific region. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy forces routinely train together to improve interoperability and readiness to provide stability and security for the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

PHILIPPINE SEA (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant ship.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time), about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard in responding to the incident.

Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are “being determined,” and the incident is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.