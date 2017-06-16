USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant ship

PHILIPPINE SEA (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant ship.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time), about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard in responding to the incident.

Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are “being determined,” and the incident is under investigation.

