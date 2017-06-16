Trump says he is being investigated over Comey firing

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump, in a furious Friday morning message, said he is being investigated for his role in firing former FBI Director James Comey and seemed to accuse the deputy attorney general of overseeing a “witch hunt” against him.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!” Trump said on Twitter, calling the probe into him a “Witch Hunt.”

It wasn’t immediately clear to whom Trump was referring, though the man who wrote a memo recommending Comey’s firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was also the official who approved the appointment of a special counsel to look into Russian election meddling.

It was also not clear if Trump’s comment was based on news reports or if the White House had been given official notice.

Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about the ongoing Russia controversy as he departed the White House Friday for Miami. The questions included whether he had confidence in Rosenstein, whether he plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and how he knows he’s under investigation by the FBI.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy White House press secretary, referred questions about Trump’s tweet to the President’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz.

Probe moving closer to Trump

Trump’s tweet Friday reflected the first official confirmation that he is being investigated by the special counsel for the reasons he fired Comey last month. Trump conceded in an interview after the episode that he was thinking about the Russia controversy when he made that decision.

Earlier this week, the investigation led by Mueller appeared to move closer to Trump. The Washington Post reported this week that Mueller is investigating whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice when he suggested Comey drop an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, as well as when he fired Comey.

Investigators in Mueller’s office are set to interview Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers, a source familiar with the matter has told CNN. Reports have alleged that Trump asked both men to publicly quash the credibility of the Russia investigation.

Trump demonstrated Friday morning that the Russia probe continues to consume his attention, tweeting a stream of messages decrying the controversy.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” he wrote. “Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!”

‘A political fight’

A White House official said Friday’s tweetstorm is a sign Trump is “taking matters into his own hands” — the latest example of how he thinks he is the best person to deliver his message.

White House aides have been instructed to not talk about Russia investigation, but that doesn’t apply to the President.

He has decided — after consulting with a small circle of advisers in multiple meetings over the last few days — that “this is a political fight and he’s going to fight it,” the official said.

The official said the President does believe he’s under investigation for obstruction as he indicated himself on Twitter.

He’s been advised of the legal ramifications from making these presidential statements on Twitter, but he and at least a few advisers have come to believe the political fight is more urgent. The legal one will come later.

“He’s driving this,” the White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss West Wing internal deliberations.

Friday’s tweets have taken other aides across the White House by surprise. But it’s part of the President’s mindset that he’s under siege and he’s going to fight like he always has.

CNN’s Athena Jones contributed to this report.