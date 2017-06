VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday in Virginia Beach.

Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Swanton Court at at 6:09 p.m. Once on scene, police discovered a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers found the suspect at the scene, who was taken into custody.

