HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Over 20,000 people are currently without power in Hampton Roads.

Dominion Energy’s outage center shows massive outages in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

At least three of the outages are due to a faulty circuit, according to Dominion.

If you’re looking to watch WAVY News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m. and don’t have power, remember you can tune in to our livestream.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about these outages. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.