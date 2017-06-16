Police: Newport News man injured in drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 26-year-old man was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Newport News.

Officers were called to Poplar Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. After talking to the man, police determined the shooting happened around 24th Street and Oak Avenue.

Police say the man told officers he was walking to his car when another car drove by and someone inside called out to him. As he was getting in his car, this car drove by a second time and a number of shots were fired.

The man sustained injuries that police say were not life-threatening.

Police say there is no description of the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting.

