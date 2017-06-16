ODU football players charged with assault, suspended from team indefinitely

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two football players with Old Dominion University have been suspended from the team indefinitely after being charged in an assault.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says police were called to The Edge on Hampton Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. June 11 for a reported assault.

Responding officers found two men, ages 21 and 26, suffering from injuries described as not life-threatening. The 26-year-old was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, and the other man was treated at the scene.

Husdson says officers arrested two men involved in the assault — Hannan, 20, and 22-year-old Manuel Matiarena.

According to the sheriff’s office, Devin Hannan has been charged with assault and battery as well as stab wound with malicious intent. Matiarena has been charged with was charged with assault and battery.

Head football coach Bobby Wilder said in a statement Friday, “Devin Hannan and Manuel Matiarena have been suspended indefinitely from the ODU football program.”

Hannan is listed on the ODU website as a sophomore on the football team. He was recruited in 2015 as an offensive lineman out of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

Matiarena is listed on the ODU website as a redshirt senior on the football.

The suspensions for Hannan and Matiarena comes a month after Derek Wilder — son of Bobby Wilder — was charged after he allegedly ran from police.

Stay with WAVY for the latest on this developing story.