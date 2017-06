NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 1,200 customers are without power in the Ocean View section of Norfolk, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion’s outage map showed an outage area between Grove Avenue and 8th Bay Street.

Dominion spokesperson Jan Bennett says the outage was caused by a squirrel on the line.

Bennett says the squirrel probably touched two lines and electrocuted itself, shorting the circuit in the process.

Power is expected to be restored between 7 a.m. and noon.