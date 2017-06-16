Norfolk man charged with murder in teen’s April shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged a Norfolk man in connection to a deadly shooting nearly two months ago.

On April 24, police responded to the 1500 block of Wilson Road and found 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said Friday that 18-year-old Akail J. Allen, of the 800 block of Whitaker Lane, has been charged with second-degree murder, gang participation and use of a firearm in Spencer’s death.

Allen was already being held at the Norfolk City Jail for unrelated charges. He remains behind bars without bond.

Police still ask if you know anything about this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.