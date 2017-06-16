10 On Your Side serves community on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side will be volunteering in the community Friday for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

More than 20 years ago, Nexstar launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, it has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.

As part of Founder’s Day, WAVY-TV 10 will be assisting Peninsula Foodbank, Meals on Wheels and ForKids. WAVY employees have also been collecting food and monetary donations at the station.

Look for updates and pictures on today’s volunteering efforts throughout the day.