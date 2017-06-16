Man, woman to serve 5 years in 2007 cold case murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a 2007 cold case murder in Norfolk will be serving five years in prison.

Frank and Teressa Everett were initially charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body connected to the death of 26-year-old Lori Jordan of Virginia Beach.

The Everett’s were two of four people indicted for Goodson’s murder. They both pleaded guilty in March to concealing a dead body, accessory after the fact and defiling a dead body.

Jordan was reported missing in November of 2007, and was found wounded more than a month later.

The two others charged were 47-year-old Billy Everett and 37-year-old Duane Goodson.

Frank and Teressa Everett were both sentenced to seven years with two years suspended — leaving five years to serve.