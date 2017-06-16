Man wanted for Florida murder arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was wanted in Florida for murder was arrested Wednesday in Norfolk.

Tyquan Pearson is now in custody for the murder of 19-year-old Brittney Taylor, who authorities say he solicited online for a sexual encounter at a hotel.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Taylor was last seen on May 25, when she was getting a ride to a Comfort Suites. Her brother reported her as missing.

Surveillance video from the hotel showed Taylor going into one of the rooms at the hotel. The sheriff’s office says Pearson was seen on cameras hours later pushing a large stroller that carried a blue storage container and other items.

Detectives believe Taylor’s body was inside the container.

Pearson’s girlfriend picked him up from the hotel. Authorities say he told her he needed to drop off some things at a storage unit.

This included the container, which he said was full of clothes and other items to give away.

Pearson told detectives in an interview that he had solicited her services that afternoon.

Pearson reportedly said that after his girlfriend called to say she on her way back to the hotel, he told Taylor to wait until he was to gone to let herself. According to Pearson, Taylor was gone when he returned.

Detectives went to Pearson’s home after learning that he could have tried to hide evidence at that location. A blue piece of plastic was noticed on the ground — which was a corner of the blue storage container.

Taylor’s decomposing remains were found buried in the backyard.

Pearson was arrested in Norfolk Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

His arrest was a joint effort between the U.S. Marshals, the Norfolk Special Operations Team, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.