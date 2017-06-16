Man scheduled to be sentenced in 4-year-old’s death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who took an Alford plea in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter is expected to be sentenced Friday morning in a hearing.

Police investigated the death of 4-year-old Madyson Van Cleve Hook on Sundown Lane back in 2013. Carl Michael Cottee was later charged with murder and child neglect.

Cottee’s girlfriend left her daughter alone in his care.

According to the child’s family, Madyson had been sexually abused, and had skull fractures and bruises all over her body.

The medical examiner says she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The family told 10 On Your Side that two weeks before Madyson died, they called Child Protective Services about disturbing details she learned from the child.

Madyson had been locked in a dresser drawer and left alone, according to family members.

Cottee was never found guilty in Madyson’s death.

According to court records, Cottee took an Alford plea back in March — meaning he did not admit guilt — but knows there enough evidence for a conviction.

Cottee is scheduled to be sentenced in a hearing at 9 a.m.