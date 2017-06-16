Man arrested in York car break-ins accused of stealing guns, body armor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — York County deputies tracked down a man accused of stealing guns and body armor from cars. But, when they went to make the arrest, they found out he’s already in jail.

Lt. Dennis Ivey of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says they have a problem: People won’t lock their cars.

“Out of more than 190 car break-ins, only two have actually had the glass broken,” Lt. Ivey said.

In mid-May, that behavior led to some dangerous thefts from cars parked in military housing.

“It appears suspects stole guns out of cars, and at least two pieces of body armor, bulletproof vests,” he said.

Deputies combed the streets looking for clues. Then, two weeks later, Newport News officers ran into a stolen car at the Jefferson Avenue Wal-Mart.

“When the officers came in, they blocked the entrance and that’s when the car rammed the police car,” Newport News Officer Brandon Maynard said.

At the scene, police charged the driver, 19-year-old Jafay Moore, with a slew of charges including pointing/brandishing a firearm, burglary, possession of stolen property with intent to sell and grand larceny. They also arrested five others connected to him on similar charges.

“A lot of this involves the stolen vehicles and firearm charges, which stems from multiple jurisdictions,” Maynard said.

This week, York County deputies traced their clues to the same man: Jafay Moore. He’s now charged with multiple car break-ins, stolen firearms and one charge of gang participation.

“We work regularly with all investigations/detective divisions on these investigations,” Lt. Ivey said. ”We appreciate the assistance of Newport News in working with them on this case.”